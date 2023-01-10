EOU campus.jpg
Buy Now

Students walk to class at Eastern Oregon University in this undated photo.

 Eastern Oregon University/Contributed Photo, File

LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the launch of the Greater Oregon STEM Hub’s new Mobile Maker Lab.

The lab is a classroom on wheels, featuring hands-on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning activities, a career-connected learning curriculum and an open concept of tinkering with STEM-related tools and materials.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.