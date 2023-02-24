LOS ANGELES — A coast-to-coast storm that paralyzed roads and blacked out nearly 1 million homes and businesses was set to pound California on Friday, Feb. 24, sparking warnings about floods and blizzards.

The National Weather Service warned of a “cold and dangerous winter storm" through Saturday. As much as 5 feet of snow could fall in some mountains near Los Angeles, which could create whiteout conditions as winds gust to 75 mph and an increased risk of avalanches, forecasters said.

