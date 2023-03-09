LAS VEGAS (AP) — Warren Washington scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Arizona State slugged out a 63-57 win over Oregon State on Wednesday night, March 8 in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament.
Desmond Cambridge Jr. and DJ Horne scored 13 points apiece for Arizona State (21-11) which survived 39.7% shooting, a 5-for-21 shooting effort from 3-point range and seven missed shots in 19 attempts from the foul line.
Glen Taylor Jr. scored 17 points for 11th-seeded Oregon State (11-21), Jordan Pope 12 and Tyler Bilodeau 11. The Beavers, which entered having won four of their last seven first-round games in the Pac-12 Tournament, made 34% of their shots, went 3 for 18 from deep and stayed close with the help of 18-for-22 shooting from the foul line.
Washington's jump shot with 12:47 left broke a 36-all tie and started a 10-0 Sun Devils run and they rode that spurt to wrap it up from there. Oregon State got within 61-57 with 1:16 left when Taylor made two foul shots before the Beavers missed their final three shots, committed a turnover and a foul to end it.
Arizona State led 29-26 at halftime following a tight first half where the Sun Devils shot 36.7% and Oregon State finished at 39.1%. Neither team had a double-figures scorer at intermission.
