LAS VEGAS (AP) — Warren Washington scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Arizona State slugged out a 63-57 win over Oregon State on Wednesday night, March 8 in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. and DJ Horne scored 13 points apiece for Arizona State (21-11) which survived 39.7% shooting, a 5-for-21 shooting effort from 3-point range and seven missed shots in 19 attempts from the foul line.

