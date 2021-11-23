Baker County will have an eventful Christmas season, with a variety of holiday-themed events planned across the county over the next few weeks.
Saturday, Dec. 4 will be one of the busier days, culminating in the annual Baker County Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade in downtown Baker City, followed by the lighting of the community Christmas tree in the Court Street Park between Main and Resort streets.
The parade, with the theme “Miracle on Main Street,” will start at 5 p.m.
“Right now, I could really use some more parade entries — I only have four,” Shelly Cutler, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, said on Monday, Nov. 22.
Cutler said entrants often wait to sign up, but she encourages people to do so as early as possible so she can be certain there will be enough floats to have the parade.
Last year’s parade was canceled due to the pandemic.
Entry forms and other information are available on the Chamber’s website at www.visitbaker.com.
“I’m super excited for what’s going on this year,” Cutler said. “I think all of our clubs and organizations and business partners, they’re all pulling out the stops to make it a great Christmas.”
Other events set for Dec. 4 include:
• Kiwanis Club’s Photos with Santa from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Baker County Event Center, 2600 East St.
• Baker City Downtown’s Cookie Crawl and CASA of Eastern Oregon’s Gingerbread House Tour, downtown.
“It should be a lot of fun for folks to be able to get out and do some shopping and take their kiddos out and wrap it up with the parade and hopefully dinner and make it just a fun day,” Cutler said.
The Baker County 4-H Christmas Bazaar will also happen on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Cockram Arena at the Baker County Fairgrounds on East Street north of Campbell Street. The bazaar is also set for Friday, Dec. 3 from noon to 5:30 p.m.
Other events happening in December include:
• Halfway Tree Lighting Ceremony, Saturday, Nov. 27 at 5:30 p.m.
• Richland Tree Lighting, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.
• Richland Christmas Flea Market and Auction, Dec. 4 at the Eagle Valley Grange. The flea market starts at 9 a.m., with the auction at 2 p.m. There will also be food available, including chicken noodle soup, chili, pies and cinnamon rolls.
• Sumpter Valley Railroad Christmas trains will run Dec. 10-12.
On Dec. 10, the train will leave the McEwen Depot at 7 p.m.
On Dec. 11, the train will leave the Sumpter Depot at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
On Dec. 12 the train will leave the McEwen Depot at noon.
Lighting contest starts Dec. 1
The Chamber of Commerce is also sponsoring the Light Up Baker County Holiday Lighting Contest from Dec. 1-15.
Participants can enter their home or nominate a home they’ve seen. The contest is open to all residents with a Baker County address.
Entrants should upload a photo of the home to the Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau Facebook page by 10 a.m. on Dec. 15. The Chamber’s board of directors will judge the entries. Each entry must be for one of the following categories:
• Spirit of Christmas
• Griswold award — you can never have too many lights
• Santa’s favorite — best display with an organized appearance or theme
• Frosty’s recognition — best use of holiday characters
• North Pole award — best decorated city entrance
• Best use of non-lighting decorations, such as wreaths, garlands and bows
• People’s choice — the entry that receives the most Facebook likes
Winners will receive bragging rights and a keepsake yard sign. Winners will also receive Baker Bucks to be spent in Baker County and be featured on the Baker County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and website.
Candy canes will wait for 2022
Baker City recently donated its decorative candy canes, which previously were displayed on power poles, to the Chamber of Commerce.
Due to time constraints, Cutler said the Chamber won’t be able to display the lighted candy canes.
But she said the Chamber is “super excited” about using the decorations in 2022.
The candy canes will need to have their electrical wiring updated, and Cutler said Chamber officials are talking about where the display the items.
“They’re so large that they can’t free stand and they can’t be just strapped to a stake. They’ll tip over,” Cutler said.
“We have had folks reach out to us, wanting to donate to that project,” she said. “So that’s exciting. I think people are just so happy that we were able to keep them and keep them local. And that our goal is to display them again locally as one big bunch.”
