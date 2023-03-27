622fb0b02919e.image.jpg
City contractors with Central Oregon Biosolutions gather personal items while dismantling a homeless camp on NE Second Street in Bend on Monday, March 14, 2022.

 Dean Guernsey/The (Bend) Bulletin, File

Oregonians are worried — especially about the state’s homelessness and housing issues.

Four in five residents in Oregon say they’re “moderately” or “very” worried about homelessness, and a similar share expressed worry about affordable housing as an issue in a recent survey from the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center.

