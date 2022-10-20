62ec60ee81bc4.image.jpg

Garry Hewitt, executive director of St. Vincent de Paul, strolls through a newly constructed transitional housing village in Bend in August 2022.

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

Most Oregonians agree that shelter should be guaranteed, but they don’t always agree on how to make that a reality.

That’s one takeaway from a September survey from the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, a non-partisan polling and survey nonprofit. More than 70% of people surveyed said the state should guarantee temporary housing or shelter, and 64% agreed with the statement that access to permanent shelter or housing should be guaranteed as a basic human right.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.