A handout photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger, 28, who is being held for extradition in the criminal homicide investigation in the killings of four University of Idaho students. 

 Monroe County PA Correctional Facility

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 28-year-old criminal justice graduate student was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania on Friday, Dec. 30 as a suspect in the mysterious stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students last month, authorities said.

DNA evidence played a key role in identifying Bryan Christopher Kohberger as a suspect in the killings, and officials were able to match his DNA to genetic material recovered during the investigation, a law enforcement official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation.

