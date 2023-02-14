BEIJING (AP) — Amid speculation over alleged Chinese spy balloons, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday, Feb. 14 it would shoot down any suspected military object coming close to its shores from mainland China.

Maj. Gen. Huang Wen-chi, the assistant deputy chief of general staff for intelligence, told reporters that the self-governing island was on guard for any incursions, but had yet to find any that had penetrated its defenses.

