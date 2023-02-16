BIZ-TESLA-RECALLING-CARS-WITH-FULL-1-LA.jpg

 Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times-TNS

DETROIT — U.S. safety regulators have pressured Tesla into recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles with its “Full Self-Driving” system because it misbehaves around intersections and doesn't always follow speed limits.

The recall, part of part of a larger investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration into Tesla's automated driving systems, is the most serious action taken yet against the electric vehicle maker.

