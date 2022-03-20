Without its best shooter for a fifth straight game, Oregon’s lack of depth in the backcourt and difficulties from behind the arc were once again its undoing Saturday, March 19.
N’Faly Dante had 13 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks, and Eric Williams Jr. had 13 points for Oregon, which shot just 25% from three-point range in a 75-60 loss to top-seeded Texas A&M in the second round of the men’s NIT at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.
“We seemed a step slow that first half,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “We didn’t get any loose balls. I mean they picked up every loose ball. They were quicker to the ball, quicker to the rebounds. We haven’t been shooting the three well. We shot it a little better at Utah State and it really picked us up. I thought we had a lot of good looks early. (Rivaldo Soares) hit the first one, De’Vion (Harmon) hit one, but after that, Quincy (Guerrier)’s nursing a bad ankle and he struggled a little bit. Other than Dante, Dante played really hard, really well. Five blocked shots, had 13 rebounds, 13 points. He was by far the biggest bright spot of the team.”
The season ends for Oregon (20-15), which shot below its season average from behind the arc for the 11th time in 15 games since the start of February.
Williams was 4 of 10 from the field, including 3 of 5 from three, and De’Vion Harmon had 12 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the floor, including 2 of 5 from behind the arc. The rest of the Ducks shot a combined 1 for 14 from three. With leading scorer and three-point shooter Will Richardson out again due to mononucleosis, there was no overcoming that deficiency.
