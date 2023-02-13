I am writing today to applaud the group of residents, and city staff, that put in the work and efforts to bring us the amazing dog park we have at the east end of Baker Street, near the skateboard park and the swimming pool!
When I first heard that people were working to bring a dog park here I thought to myself, “Why do we need another park?”
That was a naive thought, though, since I had no clue what a “dog park” is or does. For those of you that do not know, a GOOD dog park is a fenced in area where you can bring your dog to have some freedom and learn to socialize with other people, and other dogs. I’m a lifelong dog parent and I’d never experienced the value of a place like this, and my dog Molly begs me to take her every day. She is healthier because of the dog park.
We’ve been going to the dog park very regularly for the last few years. There are a few people that I know of that always try to make it a better place each time they visit by picking up more waste than their pet leaves. Thank you to those that join me in that effort.
On the other hand there are some people that let their dogs into the area unsupervised and I’ve yet to see pick up after their pets. There are also those that see their pets “go” and don’t pick up after them.
I notified Joyce in the city parks department a few years ago that the park was running out of waste bags between fillings and she immediately added a second dispenser to help alleviate the problem and that did make a difference.
No one likes to get dog poop on their shoes so PLEASE join others in making the dog park an exceptional place to visit. We should all try to leave it better than we found it!
Thank you!
Ken Krohn
Baker City
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.