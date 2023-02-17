It’s hard to answer the question: When is housing considered affordable? The people who do this work will tell you there is “affordable housing.” Then there is “Affordable housing.” (Note the capital ‘A’.) That fits some sort of official definition. Often but not always that is below 80% of area median income.
Then there is “workforce housing.” That is often defined as between 80% and 120% of area median income.
Workforce housing is also sometimes called “middle-income housing,” because some people find the label of workforce housing misleading. People who qualify for Affordable housing are often part of the workforce, too. They just don’t make as much money.
Another wrinkle is back to the first question we raised: When is housing affordable for anybody?
Some will tell you that you need to look at your gross income — that is before taxes — and figure out if you are paying more than 30% of your income on your rent or mortgage.
But that could also create a false impression, as Josh Lehner, an economist with the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis, pointed out recently. People could be below that 30% threshold and still not have enough “residual income” for things like getting to work, having enough food for the family or a warm coat.
So are many Oregonians in that spot? You can probably guess. Yes. It is slightly different from the numbers he got when using the 30% metric. And it’s more common among renters than people who have mortgages. You can see his calculations here: tinyurl.com/ORaffordable.
What Lehner’s analysis reinforces, though, is that Oregon needs more housing of all types. For people of low incomes. For people of middle incomes. Even for people of higher incomes.
Maybe your politics don’t line up with Gov. Tina Kotek. But she is right that Oregon needs to make it a state priority to ramp up the production of housing. Editorial: So many definitions of affordable housing, but one bottom line
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Unsigned editorials are the opinion of the Baker City Herald. Columns, letters and cartoons on this page express the opinions of the authors and not necessarily that of the Baker City Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.