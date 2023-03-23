Donald Trump has never been an understated man. His motto in life always seems to have been, “Why just do something when you can overdo it?” So it’s fitting that just as Trump has launched his third run for president, he is also now poised to become the first former president to be indicted at least once, and possibly twice.

The first set of charges could come from Alvin Bragg, the district attorney in Manhattan, who took over the years-long investigation into a $130,000 payment from Trump’s then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, to an alleged former mistress, Stormy Daniels. It was a hush-money scheme, Cohen has since said, designed to keep Daniels quiet ahead of Trump’s 2016 run for president. The technical offense, according to New York law — bookkeeping fraud.

Patricia Murphy is a columnist for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

