14610353388_ef5a59a662_o (2).jpg

Cougar seen during a big game surveys in the mid-2000s in the Beulah Wildlife Management Unit in Malheur County.

 Brian Wolfer/Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, File

Police shot and killed three cougars in Deschutes County last weekend after residents reported the animals near their homes in Bend and Sisters and authorities deemed them dangerous to the community.

One cougar was killed on a property in southwest Bend on Saturday, Aug. 20, Oregon State Police reported. Two more were killed after they ran up a tree in Sisters on Sunday, Aug. 21.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.