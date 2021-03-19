The Baker boys soccer team, playing at home for the first time this season, lost 4-1 to Ontario on Thursday.
After allowing three goals early, Baker’s defense tightened up.
Senior Dakota Rilee, a defenseman and captain, was pleased with the Bulldogs’ effort.
“I am very proud,” Rilee said. “With all of our defenders it’s not just one person, it’s working around and trusting players is what we are trying to get used to.”
Going into halftime trailing 3-0, Baker coach Victor Benites said he emphasized the need for his players to communicate better.
Ontario scored its final goal early in the second half.
After a Tiger touched the ball with his hand, Baker junior Isael Duran took the free kick and an Ontario player tipped it in for a Baker goal.
“It was a good placement, and a hard shot,” Benites said. “That’s what you are looking for, a deflection or something with the ball landing in the back of the net.”
Despite falling to 1-4 on the season, the Bulldogs are excited about playing their remaining four matches at home, Rilee said.
“It’s awesome that we will be able to see fans here, and really show them we can fight hard here,” Rilee said.
Baker plays host to Nyssa today at 2 p.m.
