PORTLAND — Felipe Mora and Santiago Moreno scored and the Portland Timbers advanced to the MLS Cup final with a 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake in the Western Conference final on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Fourth-seeded Portland will host the winner of Sunday's Eastern Conference final between the Philadelphia Union and NYCFC on Saturday, Dec. 11. It is the first time that the Timbers have hosted the league championship.
The Timbers, who won the MLS Cup in 2015, also went to the final in 2018 but fell to Atlanta United.
“It was a very strong performance. The guys were motivated,” Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese said. “They understood the moment that was at stake and they performed very well today.”
Seventh-seeded Real Salt Lake had appeared in the MLS Cup final three times, winning the title in 2009. It was the team's fifth trip to the conference finals since joining the league in 2005.
Salt Lake had won all three previous playoff matches against the Timbers, including the last meeting in 2019 when RSL won 2-1 at home in the opening round.
But the Timbers swept Salt Lake in their three meetings during the regular season, outscoring their opponent 12-4 in the three matches.
RSL advanced to the conference final with a 2-1 victory at Sporting Kansas City. The team was undefeated in its previous four straight road matches.
