The top-ranked Powder Valley football team capped a 7-1 regular season by beating No. 6 Crane 36-20 on Friday, Oct. 22 in North Powder.

The Badgers now prepare to take on Ione/Arlington in a Class 1A playoff game on Friday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. at Community Stadium in La Grande.

The game is part of a quadrupleheader of Class 1A playoff games that day at the stadium on the Eastern Oregon University campus.

Elgin will play Lyle at 10 a.m., Crane will take on Imbler at 1 p.m., and Adrian and Dufur cap the schedule with a 7:30 p.m. game.

Adrian, which is ranked 2nd despite its 8-0 record, is the only team to beat Powder Valley this season, a 38-0 win on Oct. 1 at Adrian.

