PENDLETON — A man is at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital after a train struck him in Pendleton on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 3, according to the Pendleton Police Department.
Police in a press release reported Tony James McCorkindale crossed the railroad in the area of the 1600 block of Southwest Court Avenue, near the Dairy Queen, about 30 feet in front of a train traveling 20-25 mph. The train struck McCorkindale after he tripped on a rail just as the train was passing.
The press release states Union Pacific Railroad stopped the train and reported the collision to authorities around 8:26 p.m. By the time paramedics from the Pendleton Fire Department arrived on the scene, McCorkindale, 35, was located at the 1300 block of Southwest Dorion Avenue, near Domino’s Pizza.
McCorkindale appeared to have been dragged 400 yards and suffered significant head injuries. He was transported to St. Anthony Hospital and then later flown to OHSU, where Pendleton police don’t know his condition.
Authorities closed the railroad crossings at Court, Dorion and Southwest Emigrant avenues during the investigation while Union Pacific attended to the affected train employees.
