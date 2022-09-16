transformer.JPG

An electric transformer is hauled along Highway 86 east of Baker City several years ago. A similar transformer is slated to be transported along the highway Sept. 19 or 20, leading to 20-minute traffic delays between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

 Oregon Department of Transportation Photo, File

Nighttime traffic delays on Highway 86 east of Baker City are now scheduled for next week.

An electrical transformer that weighs about 208 tons was originally scheduled for Sept. 8-9, but the transformer’s arrival in Baker City was delayed.

