Nighttime traffic delays on Highway 86 east of Baker City are now scheduled for next week.
An electrical transformer that weighs about 208 tons was originally scheduled for Sept. 8-9, but the transformer’s arrival in Baker City was delayed.
Nighttime traffic delays on Highway 86 east of Baker City are now scheduled for next week.
An electrical transformer that weighs about 208 tons was originally scheduled for Sept. 8-9, but the transformer’s arrival in Baker City was delayed.
Now the trip is scheduled for Sept. 19 or 20. The delays will happen between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. while the trailer, which is 180 feet long and 16 feet wide, is on the two-lane highway. The trailer travels at 10 mph to 40 mph. Drivers should expect pilot cars, flaggers and traffic control crews.
The transformer is being hauled from Baker City to Idaho Power Company’s Oxbow Dam, about 71 miles east of Baker City.
The transformer will be transported from near the railroad tracks on the west side of Baker City, following Broadway Street to 10th Street, then east on Hughes Lane and north on Cedar Street to Highway 86.
“It’s just such a big load that they have to kind of run it down the middle of the highway and that blocks traffic,” said Tom Strandberg, public information officer for ODOT’s Region 5. “They stop traffic, move down a few miles, they open up traffic again and when things are cleared they stop it again and they move down the road a few more miles. It’s kind of a slow process so it can take all night long, depending how much of the traffic’s on the road.”
The trailer is slated to return to Baker City the night of Sept. 22 or 23.
Update information will be posted on TripCheck.com during the move. Commuters should check the website before heading out.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.