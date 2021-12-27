A commercial truck-trailer combination lost control on an icy curve on Interstate 84 near Rye Valley, southeast of Baker City, Sunday morning, Dec. 26, leading to a chain reaction in which several other vehicles were damaged.
There were no serious injuries, although several drivers or passengers sustained minor injuries, according to an Oregon State Police report.
The incident started when truck driver Teresa S. Hubbard, 59, of Knoxville, Tennessee, who was driving westbound near Milepost 342, about 38 miles southeast of Baker City, slid on the slick pavement just before 10 a.m. and careened off a steep embankment.
The trailer was partially blocking one westbound lane, and several other vehicles crashed when they reached the site, according to a report from Sgt. David Aydelotte.
Shortly after the chain reaction crashes, a Lexus SUV crashed into an Oregon Department of Transportation snowplow that was helping with the incident.
Several vehicles, including the truck and trailer, had to be towed.
The truck crash caused significant damage to the concrete barrier in the center of the freeway, and destroyed a section of guardrail, according to Aydelotte’s report.
An estimated 150 gallons of diesel spilled from the truck.
