WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday, April 4 to 34 felony counts of falsification of business records, charges stemming from the alleged cover-up of a hush money payment made in the days before the 2016 election.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told reporters in a news conference after Trump’s arraignment that the indictment centers on “34 false statements made to cover up other crimes.”
“These are felony crimes in New York state, no matter who you are. We cannot and will not normalize serious criminal conduct,” he said.
Trump became the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges when he was indicted last week by the Manhattan grand jury after an investigation that initially focused on a $130,000 payment made by his former attorney, Michael D. Cohen, to adult film actor Stormy Daniels. The money was allegedly paid to prevent Daniels from publicly disclosing during Trump’s campaign for president that she had an affair with him.
A somber-looking Trump ignored a handful of shouted questions as he walked past police before entering the courtroom for the arraignment. He sat with his hands folded before him on the defense table for most of the proceeding and said little beyond replying “Not guilty” when asked how he pleaded, and “I do” and “Yes” when asked whether he understood his rights and the law.
Falsification of business records is normally a misdemeanor under New York law, but the prosecutor elevated it to a felony on the grounds that the conduct was intended to conceal another underlying crime. Bragg told reporters the underlying crimes were violations of New York election law, which makes it a crime to conspire to promote a candidacy by unlawful means, make false statements to tax authorities and surpass federal contribution limits.
The former president has been accused of hiding reimbursement and further compensation to Cohen by funneling those payments either through his business’ revocable trust or through his bank account and recording them as legal services. The indictment states that Trump and Cohen “met in the Oval Office at the White House” in February 2017 to confirm the repayment scheme. Trump signed several of the checks while he was president, according to the indictment. Cohen did not perform legal work for Trump while he was in the White House.
Trump was processed Tuesday — which included fingerprinting — directly before being arraigned around 2:30 p.m. Eastern time. No other judicial proceedings were allowed in courtrooms on the same floor where Trump appeared before Judge Juan Manuel Merchan.
On Tuesday morning, a large crowd of journalists and Trump supporters and critics filled the park across the street from the courthouse to watch the former president arrive for processing.
“Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform moments before he exited a black SUV and walked into the building accompanied by a Secret Service detail. At 1:24 p.m. Eastern he was formally under arrest.
The former president returned to Florida after the arraignment and gave a speech at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach on Tuesday evening.
Trump has announced a campaign for president in 2024, and his Republican allies have sought to portray Bragg’s investigation as a politically motivated effort to interfere in the election. The inquiry was initiated in 2018 but was repeatedly placed on the back burner by other prosecutors.
Around 8:20 p.m., Trump entered to loud cheers as he walked to the stage while Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” played in the background. Standing in front of 12 American flags, Trump blasted his rivals.
“I never thought anything like this could happen in America,” he said. “The only crime I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it.”
Trump continued his more than 20-minute remarks by making the unfounded allegation that “radical left lunatics want to interfere with our elections by using law enforcement.”
The former president is also facing separate federal investigations into his alleged involvement in 2020 election interference by his supporters and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, along with his handling of classified documents after leaving office. Special counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed in November by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, has convened grand juries to hear from witnesses in both of the federal investigations, including most recently members of Trump’s Secret Service detail.
Trump also faces possible state-level election interference charges in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is weighing potential indictments related to Trump’s attempts to change Georgia voting results after the 2020 election.
