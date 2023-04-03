Count me among those who are skeptical about indicting former president Donald Trump on charges that he tried to cover up an affair by paying off a porn star and misrepresenting the expenditure in his business records. Isn’t this what the Bible calls straining at a gnat and swallowing a camel?

Trump has plenty of camels. He called Georgia’s secretary of state and urged him—using not-so-subtle hints of retaliation—to “find” precisely the number of extra votes that Trump needed to win the state. Trump may have mishandled classified documents. He has a long history of questionable business practices. At least one woman is accusing him of rape. And, most alarming, he may have tried to engineer an insurrection.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

John M. Crisp, an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service, lives in Texas and can be reached at jcrispcolumns@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.