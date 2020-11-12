While turkeys begin to sweat in the oven and the potatoes are preparing to be mashed, local residents will be taking to the streets.
In a year dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, one tradition that will continue is the annual Baker City Turkey Trot.
Event directors Brian and Corinne Vegter are excited to host the Thanksgiving Day event, which raises money for the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center, for the 13th consecutive year.
“It’s one of the most participated in running races in all of Eastern Oregon,” Brian Vegter said.
Like most everything else this year, the 5K (3.1-mile) Turkey Trot, which attracts around 600 runners and walkers, will have some changes due to the pandemic and precautions intended to reduce the potential for the virus to spread.
“We should be able to coordinate this and still do what health guidelines recommend that will keep participants safe and healthy,” Vegter said.
A notable difference from previous Turkey Trots is the addition of a virtual race option. Participants can complete that course, which will be posted online soon, and then upload their time.
Vegter said it seemed reasonable to add a virtual race to the usual in-person event given the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
“Now as we are getting closer and there are spikes, it’s like, well, we really need to consider having the virtual version of the event as well as social distant in-person style just to be on the safe style,” he said.
There will be changes to the in-person event as well.
“We require people to wear masks at the start, and we put it out on the registration form if people think they could finish the event in 25 minutes or less,” Vegter said.
Those faster runners will be organized into one group and will start the race first, with others leaving the starting line in smaller groups to ensure distancing.
“We are setting up corrals at the start so they can be in groups of ten people or less in the areas on Main Street before the start line,” Vegter said.
The usual awards ceremony after the race has been canceled, and Sorbenots will be providing water bottles but not coffee and hot chocolate.
“To keep people from doing things that might spread COVID, we aren’t going to have any event stuff,” Vegter said.
He said many businesses, in addition to Sorbenots, contribute to the success of Turkey Trot.
The fastest man and woman will each receive a watch from J. Tabor Jewelers.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three, individual and top three in the team category, plus a prize for the best costumes.
“Other things that other sponsors do, like Bella Main Street Market, the Geiser Grand, Clark and Clark Insurance, and Miller Lumber help offset any costs of the event so that 100 percent of the money that comes in from registration fee goes directly into the work the Compassion Center does,” Vegter said.
The Compassion Center, based in Baker City, helps local residents with a variety of needs, including paying bills, supplying firewood to warm homes, running a food bank and even substance abuse counseling.
“They provide a wide variety of things that they do with the money that is raised at the event (Turkey Trot); it’s not just all food outreach,” Vegter said. “It’s a long list of different things that they do for people in the community.”
He hopes the Compassion Center’s benevolent mission will motivate residents to participate in this year’s Turkey Trot, either in person or virtually.
“Whether you come in person or take part online you are helping those in need within the community by doing something that is fun, healthy and active,” Vegter said.
The Turkey Trot will start in front of Kick’s Sports, at Main Street and Valley Avenue, at 9 a.m. Registration is $15 per person, and can be done in advance (through Nov. 23) at http://neoregoncompassioncenter.org/turkey-trot/ or on Thanksgiving Day from 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. at the starting line. Pre-registered competitors can pick up their race packet starting at 7:30 a.m.
Participants are asked to bring a nonperishable food item for the Compassion Center’s food bank.
The race route runs north on Main Street toward Hughes Lane on neighborhood streets and returns to the finish line on Main Street via the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway.
