50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
August 8, 1970
Work crews have been preparing classrooms at the vacant St. Francis Academy this week for occupancy by public school third grade students this fall.
J.R. Evans, 5-J School District superintendent, said today he expects nearly 220 students to occupy the eight classrooms being prepared.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 8, 1995
Monday morning’s rain storm cooled, but didn’t extinguish, the Crawfish prescribed natural fire.
Fire experts expect the 295-acre fire to be quiet for the next week to 10 days, but say it could reawaken if hot, dry weather returns this month and persists into September.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 9, 2010
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s new mercury emissions limits could force Ash Grove Cement Co., one of Baker County’s larger private employers, to close the plant near Durkee that employs 116 people.
The EPA’s new rules, announced this morning, do not include the subcategory that Ash Grove officials had asked for.
The subcategory, which Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., had also endorsed, acknowledges that the limestone Ash Grove processes at the Durkee factory contains higher-than-average amounts of mercury.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 9, 2019
Firefighters had an assist from the weather Thursday as they battled four lightning-sparked blazes in Baker City’s watershed.
The coolest temperatures in more than two weeks, along with higher humidities and occasional rain, helped crews stifle fires in the section of the Elkhorn Mountains, about 10 miles west of town, where the city obtains its drinking water.
A potent lightning storm Wednesday night ignited the fires. The largest, in the headwaters of Elk Creek near the southern boundary of the 10,000-acre watershed, burned about 5 acres.
The three other fires were all about one-tenth of an acre. Two started near Marble Point, at the watershed’s western edge, and the third was near the eastern boundary of the watershed above Washington Gulch.
Firefighters were assisted Thursday by helicopters that dropped water on the Elk Creek fire, said Michelle Owen, the city’s public works director.
“The Forest Service responded with resources and got on it right away,” Owen said. “It’s a little bit scary, but they spent a lot of hours on it. And yes, the weather cooperated. We couldn’t have had better weather.”
City officials have for decades feared that a major fire in the watershed would foul the streams and springs with ash and mud, forcing the city to build a filtration plant that likely would cost more than $10 million.
The city adds chlorine to disinfect its water, and since 2014, the year after cryptosporidium in the water sickened hundreds of people, the city has also bombarded the water with UV light to inactivate the microscopic parasite.
