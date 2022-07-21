62d203afc6a05.image.jpg

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says legislation pending in Congress will allow the federal government to micromanage livestock markets.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is weighing in against several pieces of legislation in response to soaring meat prices that the organization says would dramatically expand the federal government’s role in the market and ultimately harm consumers.

In a blog on the chamber’s website, Sean Heather, the chamber’s senior vice president of international regulatory affairs and antitrust, said such policies in the past proved harmful.

