SPORTS-LAS-VEGAS-INITIAL-VOYAGE-INTO-2-LV.jpg

UConn guard Tristen Newton (2) gets inside of Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) for a basket during the second half of their West Regional Elite 8 game at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Las Vegas.

 L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal-TNS

LAS VEGAS — The critique of UConn under coach Dan Hurley had been the program’s inability to win in March.

Consecutive first-round NCAA Tournament exits meant the Huskies were good, not great — certainly not anywhere in league with the UConn women’s program.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.