If the Supreme Court had a code of conduct and suddenly decided to scrap it as big questions swirled about potential conflicts, it would be a scandal of massive proportions. So why isn’t the bipartisan bill to replace nothing with something and require the court write its own enforceable ethics rules, like those that apply to all other federal judges, a must-pass piece of legislation?

Because politics. The likes of Sen. Lindsey Graham claim the push amounts to an “unseemly effort by the Democratic left,” which is twisting facts to “delegitimize” the current conservative court.

