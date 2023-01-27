CORVALLIS (AP) — Gabe Madsen scored 13 points and Utah led the duration to complete a season sweep of Oregon State, 63-44 in a Pac-12 Conference battle on Thursday night, Jan. 26.
The Utes won their eighth conference game of the season, doubling their total from a year ago.
Utah started on a 10-0 run and led 32-16 at halftime. The Utes continued to two points for every Oregon State point until Jordan Pope hit a 3-pointer with just under six minutes to play to make it 58-32 — the Beavers' first 3-pointer of the game after missing their first 14 attempts.
Rollie Wooster and Brandon Carlson each scored 12 points for Utah (15-7, 8-3). Wooster had six rebounds, seven assists and two steals, including a sequence in the second half where he turned the ball over in the paint, sprinted into the backcourt to steal it back, turned to drive back into the paint and found Carlson for a back-door dunk.
Oregon State (8-13, 2-8) converted just 17 of 50 shots from the field (34%), including just 2 of 18 from distance. Jordan Pope was the lone scorer to reach double figures, scoring 11 points.
Utah plays at Oregon Saturday, Jan. 28. Oregon State hosts Colorado Saturday.
