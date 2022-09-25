EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Gavin Hardison threw for one touchdown, Marcus Bellon returned a punt for another score and UTEP defeated Boise State 27-10 on Friday night, Sept. 23.
Bellon's 47-yard punt return gave a Miners a 20-10 lead late in the third quarter. The Miners iced the game with a 14-play, 80-yard drive that took 9:10 off the clock in the fourth quarter. Reynaldo Flores capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.
Although the Miners (2-3) outgained the Broncos 148-53 in the first half, UTEP didn't take the lead until Hardison hit Jeremiah Ballard with a 42-yard touchdown pass with 2:10 remaining in the second quarter. It was the first career touchdown reception for Ballard, a redshirt freshman.
Hardison completed 10 of 11 passes for 123 yards. The Miners had 199 yards on the ground, led by Deion Hankins with 21 carries for 86 yards.
Gavin Baechle added two field goals for UTEP.
Boise State's Hank Bachmeier completed only 13 of 34 passes for 93 yards. The Broncos (2-2) had 84 yards rushing and only 177 yards total offense.
UTEP, a 16 1/2-point underdog, controlled the ball for 40 minutes and 35 seconds.
It was UTEP’s first victory over Boise State. The Broncos lead the series 6-1.
A day after the loss, Boise State fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough and replaced him with former college and NFL head coach Dirk Koetter for the rest of the season.
Boise State head coach Andy Avalos announced the chang. Long known for their offensive ingenuity and scoring points, the Broncos (2-2) have struggled on that side of the ball, even in their two victories.
Koetter has been working as an analyst for the Broncos.
“This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is in the best interest of our program,” Avalos said. “Our team goals are still in front of us and we are focused on working to accomplish them. Tim is a good football coach and I have no doubt he will continue to positively impact the young men he works with in the future.”
Koetter was Boise State’s head coach from 1998-2000 and was 26-10 in his tenure with the Broncos. His time at Boise State set the stage for the growth of the program that took place first under Dan Hawkins and then with Chris Petersen in charge.
Koetter left Boise State for Arizona State where he was the head coach for six seasons and led the Sun Devils to four bowl appearances. Koetter went on to a long career in the NFL that included three seasons as the head coach in Tampa Bay where the Bucs went 19-29. He was also an offensive coordinator with Jacksonville, Atlanta twice and Tampa Bay.
Plough joined Boise State in January 2021 from UC Davis where he had served as offensive coordinator and associate head coach.
