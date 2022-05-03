A potential move by the Department of Veterans Affairs to scale back services at its medical center in Walla Walla is a bad idea and should be reconsidered carefully.
Last month, the VA released a report from the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission that recommended the Walla Walla VA reduce services to primary care and mental health.
That move would downgrade the facility’s services and potentially create problems for thousands of veterans who live across the Pacific Northwest’s inland empire of Eastern Washington and Northeastern Oregon.
The best, recent news came from Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, who vowed he would reach out to the VA to get an explanation for the recommendation.
The commission’s suggestions about reducing services at the Walla Walla center appear to be misguided and crafted through a certain degree of ignorance regarding the plight of veterans in rural areas of the Pacific Northwest.
All too often the government seeks to slash funding for programs that provide key services with apparently little forethought.
Modifying a funding outlay for an expensive, nonessential government program makes good sense and is a service to taxpayers, but VA facilities and programs should be off limits.
That’s not because VA programs and facilities are not expensive. They are. However, the VA and its programs are part of a sacred covenant established between those who give service to our great nation and the rest of us who vow to take care of them.
As a nation we tend to get geared up for a major conflict but forget each war, each confrontation where our men and women are deployed, has long-term consequences. Those consequences are the health and care of our veterans, and we cannot ignore our pledge.
When a man or woman dons the uniform of one of our nation’s service branches they do so as volunteers and as part of an unspoken bargain, they know America will watch out for them after their service ends. We owe our veterans more than we can ever repay, but we can ensure that as they age they have the best medical care our nation can provide.
Shifting resources to save money and potentially leaving our veterans out on a limb runs contrary to our nation’s values.
Unsigned editorials are the opinion of the Baker City Herald. Columns, letters and cartoons on this page express the opinions of the authors and not necessarily that of the Baker City Herald.
