BOISE — As hundreds of students mourned together inside the University of Idaho's stadium Wednesday night, Nov. 30, family members of four slain classmates urged them to raise their eyes from grief and focus on love and the future.

“The only cure to pain is love — it's the only thing that's going to to heal us; it's the only thing that's going to heal you,” Steve Goncalves, the father of Kaylee Goncalves, told the crowd gathered at the vigil. “That will make a difference, and that's something they can see where they're at right now: That you changed your life a little bit, that you're a little bit nicer, a little bit kinder.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.