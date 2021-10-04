Volunteers gathered near the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center on National Public Lands Day, Sept. 25, to cut overgrown vegetation and do other work to prepare for the installation of nonmotorized access gates.
The work will improve access for hikers and visitors with mobility challenges, according to the Bureau of Land Management, which operates the Interpretive Center about five miles east of Baker City.
The Center itself is closed due to the pandemic, but its network of hiking trails, including ones that lead to Oregon Trail wagon ruts, are open.
John-Luc Metz and Glenn Reynolds, rangers at the Interpretive Center, organized the volunteer project on National Public Lands Day.
Volunteers worked at the main entrance off Highway 86 and at the parking area for the trail to the wagon ruts, a bit west on the highway.
“It was a terrific opportunity for community outreach and will help inspire utilization of public lands and nurture present and future stewards,” Reynolds said.
Metz will oversee the next phases of the project, which has received funding through grants, according to the BLM.
