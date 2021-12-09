LA GRANDE — It is unclear why, but Walmart has stopped selling guns and ammunition in its Oregon locations.
Walmart could not be reached for comment, but did release a statement to KATU news stating, “We are proud to serve hunters and outdoorsmen and women and will continue to serve them with an assortment that reflects our heritage of supporting hunting and outdoor sports.”
The retail giant stopped selling firearms following a policy change in November. Before that, the store had seen some complaints against it for refusing to sell firearms to residents under the age of 21, including residents in St. Helens and Medford in 2018, who had tried to purchase a firearm, only to be turned away by store associates.
The Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries slapped Walmart with a fine of $5,000 after refusing to sell a firearm to Hannah Brumbles, 18, according to reporting by The Oregonian. After a circuit court ruled in favor of Walmart, it was struck down in the Oregon Court of Appeals earlier this year, and returned to the lower court.
Similar retail stores such as Dick’s Sporting Goods and Bi-Mart also implemented a policy where they refuse to sell firearms to residents under the age of 21, but continue to keep ammunition and guns for sale. Walmart stores in Washington and Idaho continue to sell firearms and ammunition through their stores, however.
The decision for Walmart to deny the sales of firearms and ammunition to those under 21 came after a deadly shooting in 2018 at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. which killed 17, including 14 students and three staff members.
It is unclear if the removal of firearms and ammunition at Walmart will affect sales on local gun shops.
