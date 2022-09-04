PULLMAN, Wash. — Transfer quarterback Cameron Ward threw for 215 yards and three touchdowns Saturday, Sept. 3 as Washington State beat scrappy Idaho 24-17 in a season opener to win its 10th consecutive game in a long-running series between two schools whose campuses are located just eight miles apart.

Ward completed 25 of 40 passes for Washington State, a Pac-12 team which leads the Battle of the Palouse series 72-17-3. But the Cougars had trouble putting away Idaho, an FCS team from the Big Sky Conference.

