PORTLAND (AP) — The Golden State Warriors set an NBA record by scoring 55 points in the first quarter on their way to a 157-101 rout of the Portland Trail Blazers in their regular-season finale on Sunday, April 9 to secure the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

“We’ve played really well the last couple of weeks,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “I think we’ve won eight of 10. Today guys were locked in right from the beginning. Guys knew what was at stake and controlled the game from the opening tap so hopefully that carries over to next week.”

