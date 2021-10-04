A Washington man died Friday afternoon, Oct. 1, and his father was hurt, when the motorcycles they were riding went off Highway 7 near Mason Dam and crashed.
David Anderson IV, 35, of Gig Harbor, was riding a Honda VTX 1800 motorcycle, according to Oregon State Police.
Anderson died at the scene.
His father and riding companion, David Anderson III, 65, also of Gig Harbor, was taken by Life Flight to the hospital.
He was in fair condition Monday morning, Oct. 4 at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise.
The elder Anderson was riding an Indian Roadster motorcycle, according to OSP.
Both men were riding east on Highway 7 near Milepost 34 when they both failed to negotiate a curve and rode off the highway.
Milepost 34 is near Mason Dam, just before the highway descends the grade below the dam.
According to an OSP report, based on witness statements and evidence on the highway, the riders had sped up to pass other vehicles just before a sweeping turn to the right. Both motorcycles overturned, ejecting the riders.
According to witnesses, the motorcycles did not collide with each other during the crash.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.