Fentanyl has become the No. 1 cause of death for American adults under 50. It’s an indiscriminate killer, claiming the lives of quiet teens and young parents, Wall Street traders and celebrities alike. The synthetic opioid is now so cheap and ubiquitous that buying it has been compared to ordering a pizza. While addressing the fentanyl crisis has strong bipartisan support, lawmakers are currently getting pulled in too many directions. They need to establish priorities.

Fentanyl was developed in 1959 as a painkiller, primarily for cancer treatment. It’s up to 100 times more potent than morphine, and just a few milligrams can be deadly. Dealers can make large profits selling pills with infinitesimally small amounts of the substance, at just $4 or $5 each. Fentanyl is also getting cut into street drugs, such as cocaine, heroin and illicit painkillers. Last year, two Ohio college students died after taking what they thought was a generic form of Adderall, a prescription stimulant popular among exam-takers.

