The plan for universal health care in Oregon may sound great. We wonder if people are being given enough information to judge it.
The task force building the plan offers a long list of selling points for the plan:
• Everybody in Oregon would have health care.
• The health care benefits would be more generous than most current plans.
• There would be more benefits available for behavioral health treatment.
• Everyone would have dental benefits.
• Health coverage would not be related to your job.
• People wouldn’t have to pay when getting care. No copays. No deductibles. People would pay based on how much they make.
The state board that runs it would have open public meetings and report to the governor and Legislature.
This week and in the weeks that follow the state’s universal health care task force is holding meetings with the public, through Zoom. You can learn more about those tinyurl.com/ORhealthmeetings.
In the background provided for these meetings, the possible benefits of the program are clearly spelled out. Some of the possible downsides, not so much.
For instance, this change means much of the private health care insurance industry in Oregon and any jobs associated with it would likely be wiped out. No need for them when the state is running the system. And the fact that it would be a transparent, government board running the system may not be such a plus if you don’t like the prospect of the government taking over more of the private sector and attempting to manage it.
It would be nice to not have to worry about what treatment might cost when you go to the doctor or are wheeled into the emergency room. But what will people pay?
The rates of the new income taxes that families will pay are not in the background documents for the meetings. The rates of the payroll tax employers will pay are not there, either.
It’s one thing to tell people that overall they would pay 13% less in premiums, deductibles and copays than they do now. It’s one thing to tell employers that they would pay 11% less than they do now in premiums. They should be told upfront the expected rates for income and payroll taxes that those assumptions are based on.
At least according to some task force documents, households would pay income tax rates of up to 9.3% in addition to the income tax they already pay. There would be marginal rates based on the federal poverty level. The rates ramp up. For instance, households below 200% of the federal poverty level would pay zero. The line for a family of four to start paying would be just over $55,000. A family of four would pay the highest marginal rate of 9.3% for income over $110,000.
Employers would pay a payroll tax based on employee wages. Below $160,000 a year an employer would pay a marginal rate of 7.25%, jumping up to 10.5% for income of $160,000 or more.
A plan for universal health care in Oregon needs to be as frank with the costs as it is with the possible benefits.
