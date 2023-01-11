If indeed all the reports are true— that the cryptocurrency exchange FTX lent out billions of dollars in customer deposits for risky bets without their consent — then the world should celebrate its swift demise. Markets are ruthless in rewarding success and punishing failure. And FTX’s fall from grace over just a few short days shows the market’s remarkable ability to deliver economic justice. This is by far the most effective means of raising awareness among investors and customers, and of ensuring long-term viability of the cryptocurrency economy, far more than any government regulation could ever achieve.

Many have called the FTX bankruptcy “our Lehman moment”. But there is a key distinction. No government was involved in deciding whether to bail out FTX. This by itself should be a cause for celebration. Had the collapse occurred more slowly, and government regulators had more time to debate among themselves how best to intervene, we could have found ourselves in a repeat of the horrible mess of 2008, where government officials decided on their whim which banks to let live and which to let fail. I know because I was there, serving as the financial economist on the Council of Economic Advisers in the Bush White House from 2007-2008. And despite my own repeated exhortations not to bail out the banks, the bailout mentality ossified into standard practice.

Korok Ray is an associate professor at the Mays Business School Texas A&M University and Founder of the Mays Innovation Research Center. He teaches The Bitcoin Protocol at Texas A&M and advises the Texas A&M Bitcoin Club.

