Christine Drazan was a 10-year-old grade-schooler in Klamath County, while Tina Kotek had just turned 16 and was a budding track-and-field star in high school in York County, Pennsylvania. Betsy Johnson was 31, one of only 87 licensed women helicopter pilots in the United States, who two years earlier had flown over the Mt. St. Helens volcanic eruption for the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was November 1982 and Oregon voters went to the polls to elect Gov. Vic Atiyeh to a second four-year term.

