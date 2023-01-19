Barnyard grass (Echinochloa crus-galli) is an annual invading grass normally found after major soil disturbance, especially after planting a lawn. It was shown to me in the Baker area this last fall.This plant tends to be have flattened stems and almost always displays a purple color at the base.
This plant has very shallow roots, which is why it generally shows up in moist areas. Uniquely, the plant also hosts seed heads that are closely bunched together as well as flattened.
This plant grows very prostrate to the ground.When this occurs, it is able to cover up other plants, thus outcompeting them for water and nutrients.
The plant is also very thick and rough; therefore, livestock and wildlife generally do not graze upon it. As the seeds have rough bristles, pointing toward the tip it is able to hitch hike as well as bond to the soil for greater germination.
The defense
Managing watering practices is one way to prevent this plant from competing against your desired plants. In most cases one can simply pull or dig the plant up. If it shows up in your new seeding, don’t fret, the perennial grasses you plant will generally outcompete this plant over a season.
There are numerous pre-emergent herbicides (those that are applied to prevent seeds from developing into mature plants) that can be utilized. In cases where it is abundant Roundup can be used. Using an ammonium sulfate water additive to your spray water prior to adding the Roundup always gets one better results. Ensure that you have a reseeding program in place to replace this invading plant. This is a rare plant to see in the region, but nonetheless it is in the area.
Contact your County Weed Supervisor for proper identification and control methods.
Jeffrey Pettingill, supervisor of the Baker County Weed District, can be reached at 541-523-0618 or 541-519-0204.His email is jpettingill@bakercountyor.gov.
