The enemy: Broadleaf plantain (Plantago major L. )
It's a short growing perennial plant from Eurasia that has fibrous roots and invades our lawns, pastures, gardens and roadsides.This is probably the second most abundant weed in lawns and pastures.
It's a short growing perennial plant from Eurasia that has fibrous roots and invades our lawns, pastures, gardens and roadsides.This is probably the second most abundant weed in lawns and pastures.
It is not noticed until the long, narrow, dense spike of very small flowers are developed and are the length of the stem supporting it.This spiklet of flowers is on a single stem of which is 3 to 6 inches above the plant.
The flowers produce a blackish seed that spreads quite easily. Unlike narrowleaf plantain, this has very broad to almost round shaped leaf with heavy parallel veins running from the attachment of the stem to the tip of the leaf.
Although this plant has an array of medicinal uses it and is edible in the early spring, it is very aggressive in moist areas and is a constant problem in lawns and fields where flood irrigation is utilized. As it is not the most desirable forage (livestock will graze the grasses first and eat this last only when they have to) it spreads quickly through the invaded sites. It also makes lawns rough and bumpy. Mostly, it removes the valuable nutrients and water that the more desirable plants need for survival.
Mechanical removal is effective if you only have a plant or two. Unfortunately the plant often gets noticed after it has become a full invasion. Herbicides are the most effective.In the lawn try Trimec or Speedzone type herbicides. Fall (after the killing frost is best) spraying, as with many perennial weeds, is one of the best times to treat this invader.
In pastures I really like a product called Opensight at 3.3 ounces per acre. Tordon 22K or Banvel plus 2,4-D based products can be effective early in the spring or late fall.
In an extreme measure, switching from flood irrigation to sprinkler irrigation can solve the problem as well. Proper identification is key to addressing this and other weeds so call your local weed professional for help.
Don't forget to check us out on Facebook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Jeffrey Pettingill, supervisor of the Baker County Weed District, can be reached at 541-523-0618 or 541-519-0204.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.