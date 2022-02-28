This plant is worth an annual update and is probably starting to grow already. This is a low-growing annual that emerges very early in the spring. This is the plant that we get phone calls on in spring when it is too late to do anything about it. It is a very short-growing plant, usually 1 to 4 inches, which has a yellow flower and succulent looking deeply lobed leaves. When the plant dries up in early spring it develops short spines that aggravate bare feet and animal’s paws. It shows up in those areas of bare ground near driveways, minimally disturbed roadsides, and wastelands.
The Attack
Because this plant germinates late in the fall or early spring (sometimes under the snow) it is up and growing before the desirable plants have the chance to germinate. This weed generally does not bother people until the pine-cone like flower starts to dry out and becomes very prickly. This weed is very toxic to sheep and is a relative to the tall buttercup that kills cattle in the high country.
The Defense
Because this plant is a very shortlived annual plant, mechanical control can be very effective.
If you see the small light-green plants growing now or in the early spring, you can simply rake them out of the ground. Their roots only extend into the soil just a few inches. There are certain herbicides such as Telar XP and Escort XP that are very effective at controlling the plant. Spraying the product in late fall or very early spring will leave just enough residual in the soil so when the plants continue to grow they will absorb the herbicide and die off. \
Prevention is one of the best tools for control of this weed. If the plant is growing in your lawn areas, simply plant grass into those areas in the fall or early spring (after you remove the weeds) as this plant does not like any competition. This is one weed you want to get a jump on so call your County Weed Superintendent for proper identification.
Jeffrey Pettingill, supervisor of the Baker County Weed District, can be reached at 541-523-0618 or 541-519-0204.
