A necessary evil. Also known as ribbongrass, this troublesome plant is the species of grass that generally lines every canal, ditch, and manmade waterway in the area. The leaves are alternate on the stem and occur very often up the plant. This perennial plant generates large rootstocks, which produces stems that grow 4 to 7 feet in height. It produces a wide, thick stock. The seed head starts out in a tight clump, then opens up with branching seedlets. It develops heavy rhizomatous roots which is why it maintains the integrity of the bank system.
The irrigation managers planted it after building the infrastructure of the systems to maintain stability of the bank system. Once established it grows so thick that it can fall into the ditch and start inhibiting the flow of the water. It also becomes a fire hazard if those burning it off in the spring are not careful. Although it is very high in protein content, most livestock will avoid it due to its tough wide leaves. It also become a dominate species in shallow water table pastures and meadows.
The defense
This is one species that I generally don’t recommend to people to control. Yes, it is a problem; but generally it’s better that the alternative. That would be banks that erode away and annual weeds such as kochia, prickly lettuce, or marestail/horseweed. This plant is great at outcompeting other invading plants. Many of the irrigation managers spend a great deal of time mowing this plant. Using Roundup (Aquamaster — aquatically approved Roundup) at a low rate —12 ounces per acre plus aquatically approved 2,4-D at 2 quarts — to stunt the growth of the grass and kill many newly germinated weeds. Full control of the plant will take Roundup at 2 quarters per acre, plus the use of ammonium sulfate to soften the water and act like a fertilizer. Do this when the plant is about 16 inches tall. Be ready to repeat in the fall or next spring as well. Many people burn this off in the spring — please be aware of fire laws and manage the fire adequately. Call your local weed supervisor for details.
Jeffrey Pettingill, supervisor of the Baker County Weed District, can be reached at 541-523-0618 or 541-519-0204.
