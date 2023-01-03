The enemy
Small bugloss (Anchusa arvensis) is a noxious weed that was brought to us from Europe. This weed is a problem in cultivated fields as well as near other disturbed sites such as ditch banks and empty lots.
This invader can be found in surrounding states and could be brought in as an ornamental plant. It has a single taproot, leaves are alternate with wavy margins and the entire plant is covered with bristly hairs. The small blue flowers are funnel-shaped with a distinct curve in the whitish tube. The flower produces seeds in four nutlets, which overall can produce 250 seeds per plant.
This nasty weed starts growing in the late fall which gets it a head start over other vegetation that generally grows in the spring. It is quite a good survivor — in fact, in places locally where it was treated with Roundup and 2,4-D, it grew back. It is toxic to livestock as are most of the plants in the borage family. This plant grows like a small round bush and blocks the sunlight from reaching desired plants and removes valuable nutrients from the soil.
As this is an annual, mechanical control is feasible as long as there is just a few plants (as we will do locally with the plants we found). There are no insects that will eat it so biocontrol is not a tool of the job. Herbicides such as Escort, Telar, and Opensight (on ditch banks) are effective as long as they are applied early in the spring. As this plant is very bristly, leaf coverage is key to controlling it with herbicides. This is best accomplished by using good quality surfactants and larger volumes of water.
Please contact your local county weed supervisor if you suspect this new invader has encroached on your property, as early detection and rapid response are key to keeping this weed from being our next Canada thistle.
Jeffrey Pettingill, supervisor of the Baker County Weed District, can be reached at 541-523-0618 or 541-519-0204.His email is jpettingill@bakercountyor.gov.
