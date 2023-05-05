Buckhorn plantain or narrowleaf plantain (Plantago lanceolata L.)
This is a perennial plant from Eurasia that has fibrous roots and invades our lawns, pastures, gardens and roadsides. Most people mistake it for a grass, until the dense spike of very small flowers are developed. Leaves have parallel running veins like grasses but are much more prevalent.
When flowering, the plant send up 6-inch stalks which produce a cone-like flower at the tip. The very small flowers produce small black seeds that spread quite easily. In fact most people who flood irrigate will get this as it loves higher water tables and floats down the ditches to invade all areas.
This plant is very aggressive in moist areas. As it is not the most desirable forage (livestock will graze the grasses first and eat this last) it spreads quickly through the invaded sites. It also makes lawns rough and bumpy. Mostly, it removes the valuable nutrients and water that the more desirable plants need for survival.
The defense
Mechanical removal is effective if you only have a plant or two. Unfortunately the plant usually gets noticed after it has fully invaded the site. Herbicides are the most effective.
In lawns, try Trimec , or any three-way type herbicide. A couple of applications may be necessary.
In pastures I really like Corteva’s — Opensight at 3.3 ounces per acre.Tordon 22K or Banvel-based products as well are effective early in the spring or late fall, as fall is usually the best time to control perennial plants.
Proper identification is key to addressing this and other weeds so call your local weed professional for help.
Jeffrey Pettingill, supervisor of the Baker County Weed District, can be reached at 541-523-0618 or 541-519-0204. His email is jpettingill@bakercountyor.gov.
