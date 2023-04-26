Prickly pear cactus (Opuntia columbiana). This is a native plant for our region. This perennial rarely reaches 8 inches in height and has a fibrous root sytem. Its most notable feature are the modified leaves or spines that protect it from predators. The plant produces mostly yellow flowers, but I have seen them in light shades of orange.
Although quite edible to humans and livestock (once you have scorched the spines off), I understand when boiled it tastes like avocado. Generally not fed upon due to its spines other than small rodents that can work around the spines. This plant when found in small pastures can be harmful the feet of animals and deter animals from grazing certain sites. It is a great succulent plant for areas.
The defense
As mentioned, not many animals will graze on this plant, thus there are few biological controls for it. Generally this plant does not grow aggressive enough to become a problem, but if it does one can control the smaller plants by digging it up with a shovel. Just make sure you get most of the roots.
If you want to make it casualty of war, use Triclopyr ester (Crossbow) or if you have a pesticide license, Picloram (Tordon 22K) is best. It will take a couple of applications to completely remove it.
Jeffrey Pettingill, supervisor of the Baker County Weed District, can be reached at 541-523-0618 or 541-519-0204. His email is jpettingill@bakercountyor.gov.
