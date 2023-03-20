The enemy

Prostrate knotweed (Polygonum aviculare L.) This annual was introduced to our country as a contaminant in crops and landscape materials. This invader is a close relative of the Japanese knotweed that grows like bamboo, but it grows flat to the ground, produces very small white to pink flowers at the joint of its leaves and stems and normally blooms from spring to mid-summer.

Jeffrey Pettingill, supervisor of the Baker County Weed District, can be reached at 541-523-0618 or 541-519-0204.His email is jpettingill@bakercountyor.gov.

