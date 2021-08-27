Weiser blanks Baker boys

WEISER, Idaho — The Baker boys soccer team struggled on offense in a 3-0 loss at Weiser in the Bulldogs’ first match of the season.

Baker senior goalkeeper Silas Carter had 17 saves, a performance Baker coach Victor Benites touted.

“I’m happy with the outcome even though I hate losing,” Benites said. “We had some good chances of scoring.”

Looking ahead, Benites is excited to watch his team grow.

“We played well, there are a few things we need to work on, but we’ll get there,” Benites said.

Baker will play its first home match Saturday, Aug. 28 against McCall-Donnelly at the Baker Sports Complex. Kickoff is set for noon.

— Corey Kirk

