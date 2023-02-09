Sanctuary cities are easy to declare but harder to pay for. Take New York City. It has long attracted immigrants, both legal and illegal. But the latest wave to hit — and, perhaps, overwhelm — the Big Apple comes thanks to President Joe Biden’s dismantling of border controls and disregard of immigration law.

Most recently, Biden has abused his parole authority. The Immigration and Nationality Act expressly limits using this power to deal with individual cases. Yet Biden is applying it to entire nationalities, allowing tens of thousands of immigrants a month into the country without visas, vetting or voter approval.

Simon Hankinson is a senior research fellow in The Heritage Foundation’s Border Security and Immigration Center.

